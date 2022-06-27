5.86% volatility in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) last month: This is a red flag warning

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.18, plunging -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.385 and dropped to $5.06 before settling in for the closing price of $5.15. Within the past 52 weeks, DBRG’s price has moved between $4.49 and $8.55.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.00%. With a float of $556.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $569.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 89,870. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.17, taking the stock ownership to the 224,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 695,091 for $16.48, making the entire transaction worth $11,456,837. This insider now owns 5,066,408 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) saw its 5-day average volume 21.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 17.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.30 in the near term. At $5.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.65.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.38 billion based on 569,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 965,800 K and income totals -310,100 K. The company made 257,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -246,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.