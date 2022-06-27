A look at Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 24, 2022, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) opened at $0.74, higher 64.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for BNTC have ranged from $0.74 to $4.78 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.10% at the time writing. With a float of $7.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.17 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -827.12, operating margin of -23044.07, and the pretax margin is -23528.81.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 32,126. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,553 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 37,947 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $120,687. This insider now owns 989,447 shares in total.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23528.81 while generating a return on equity of -91.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 214.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Benitec Biopharma Inc., BNTC], we can find that recorded value of 19.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2446, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5074. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.4467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1267.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,172K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -13,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 50 K and its income totaled -3,280 K.