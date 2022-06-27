A major move is in the offing as Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) market cap hits 977.22 million

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) stock priced at $3.30, up 8.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. UEC’s price has ranged from $1.89 to $6.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.80%. With a float of $277.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.67 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 45.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 24, was worth 29,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 74,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 109,220 for $2.28, making the entire transaction worth $248,563. This insider now owns 3,049,902 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uranium Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC], we can find that recorded value of 11.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.80. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.05.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 977.22 million, the company has a total of 286,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -14,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,890 K while its latest quarter income was 7,340 K.