Air Lease Corporation (AL) with a beta value of 1.93 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) stock priced at $30.70, up 9.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.24 and dropped to $30.70 before settling in for the closing price of $30.29. AL’s price has ranged from $29.75 to $50.99 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.80%. With a float of $103.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 129 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of Air Lease Corporation is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 67,730. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $33.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,205,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 3,000 for $35.60, making the entire transaction worth $106,800. This insider now owns 1,204,558 shares in total.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.91 while generating a return on equity of 6.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to 0.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Air Lease Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.17 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Air Lease Corporation’s (AL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.94 in the near term. At $34.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.86.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.36 billion, the company has a total of 110,858K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,088 M while annual income is 436,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 596,660 K while its latest quarter income was -468,990 K.