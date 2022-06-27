Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) plunged -7.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On June 24, 2022, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) opened at $0.40, lower -7.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4111 and dropped to $0.3624 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for AKBA have ranged from $0.30 to $4.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 168.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $179.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 426 employees.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 1,653. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,567 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 43,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s CEO and President sold 53,973 for $2.17, making the entire transaction worth $117,159. This insider now owns 1,403,247 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 13.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 207.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3995, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8884. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3967 in the near term. At $0.4283, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4454. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3309. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2993.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are currently 183,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,580 K according to its annual income of -282,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,700 K and its income totaled -62,420 K.