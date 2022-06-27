AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.02% last month.

June 24, 2022, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) trading session started at the price of $12.17, that was 3.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.57 and dropped to $11.93 before settling in for the closing price of $12.05. A 52-week range for AMC has been $9.70 – $61.00.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -4.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.20%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3046 employees.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 597,625. In this transaction EVP, US OPERATIONS of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $23.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER sold 20,000 for $29.91, making the entire transaction worth $598,240. This insider now owns 4,168 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 41.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 49.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.72 in the near term. At $12.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. The third support level lies at $11.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are 516,779K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.23 billion. As of now, sales total 2,528 M while income totals -1,269 M. Its latest quarter income was 785,700 K while its last quarter net income were -337,400 K.