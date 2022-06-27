Search
Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 9,721 M

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) stock priced at $3.40, down -1.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.41. BBD’s price has ranged from $2.94 to $4.87 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.70%. With a float of $7.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.69 billion.

In an organization with 87488 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.80%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -2.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 40.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 41.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.42. Second resistance stands at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.26.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.59 billion, the company has a total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,376 M while annual income is 4,067 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,721 M while its latest quarter income was 1,342 M.

