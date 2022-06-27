Can Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) drop of -12.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock priced at $31.14, up 4.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.07 and dropped to $30.55 before settling in for the closing price of $30.74. AR’s price has ranged from $10.91 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $273.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 519 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 34,804,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $34.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,747,952 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s sold 7,352 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $254,600. This insider now owns 80,858 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) saw its 5-day average volume 17.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.38 in the near term. At $34.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.44. The third support level lies at $28.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.56 billion, the company has a total of 311,085K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,619 M while annual income is -186,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 786,840 K while its latest quarter income was -156,420 K.