Citizens Inc. (CIA) kicked off at the price of $4.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) stock priced at $3.98, up 9.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.52 and dropped to $3.84 before settling in for the closing price of $3.93. CIA’s price has ranged from $2.45 to $6.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 433.20%. With a float of $46.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 215 employees.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 119,715. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 34,500 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 51,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $3.21, making the entire transaction worth $48,182. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

Citizens Inc. (CIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.74 while generating a return on equity of 11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 433.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citizens Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of Citizens Inc. (CIA)

Looking closely at Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Inc.’s (CIA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. However, in the short run, Citizens Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.61. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.25.

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 198.52 million, the company has a total of 50,509K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 250,550 K while annual income is 36,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,360 K while its latest quarter income was -1,330 K.