CPS (Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.) climbed 9.51 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

June 24, 2022, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) trading session started at the price of $4.77, that was 9.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $4.77 before settling in for the closing price of $4.73. A 52-week range for CPS has been $3.53 – $29.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.70%. With a float of $16.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -6.38, and the pretax margin is -12.42.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 16,290. In this transaction of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.43, taking the stock ownership to the 9,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s bought 2,250 for $8.65, making the entire transaction worth $19,462. This insider now owns 3,677 shares in total.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$2.55) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -13.85 while generating a return on equity of -69.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -35.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -20.50, a number that is poised to hit -2.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Looking closely at Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.12. However, in the short run, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.38. Second resistance stands at $5.59. The third major resistance level sits at $5.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.36.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

There are 17,062K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 80.70 million. As of now, sales total 2,330 M while income totals -322,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 612,980 K while its last quarter net income were -61,360 K.

