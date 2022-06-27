Search
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is expecting -14.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 24, 2022, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) opened at $2.61, higher 8.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.82 and dropped to $2.33 before settling in for the closing price of $2.59. Price fluctuations for CBAY have ranged from $1.67 to $4.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.10% at the time writing. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 2.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 61.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.98 in the near term. At $3.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

There are currently 84,678K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 219.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -90,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -27,770 K.

Trading Directions

