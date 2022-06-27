Search
Sana Meer
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) volume exceeds 91.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On June 24, 2022, Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) opened at $0.3261, higher 16.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.3201 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Price fluctuations for EVFM have ranged from $0.28 to $18.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.70% at the time writing. With a float of $155.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.14 million.

The firm has a total of 119 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.37, operating margin of -2023.30, and the pretax margin is -2488.78.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 13.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 49,702. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 141,000 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 236,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 40,594 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $15,020. This insider now owns 480,982 shares in total.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$3) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -2488.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.97, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evofem Biosciences Inc., EVFM], we can find that recorded value of 20.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s (EVFM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.1044. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4679. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5639. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2241. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1281.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) Key Stats

There are currently 12,154K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,240 K according to its annual income of -205,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,250 K and its income totaled -31,890 K.

