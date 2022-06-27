Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.33% last month.

On June 24, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) opened at $2.81, higher 5.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.74. Price fluctuations for GRAB have ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8834 workers is very important to gauge.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.80%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 35.62 million was superior to 26.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are currently 3,741,980K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 675,000 K according to its annual income of -3,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,000 K and its income totaled -435,000 K.