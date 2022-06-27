Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 20 Days SMA touches 20.49%: The odds favor the bear

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $10.83, up 17.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.73 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Over the past 52 weeks, HBB has traded in a range of $9.18-$23.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.90%. With a float of $5.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.70, operating margin of +4.79, and the pretax margin is +4.40.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is 6.30%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 99,900. In this transaction Director, President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 193,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 8,500 for $11.25, making the entire transaction worth $95,625. This insider now owns 40,192 shares in total.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +3.24 while generating a return on equity of 23.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s (HBB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)

Looking closely at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 55761.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s (HBB) raw stochastic average was set at 50.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.24. However, in the short run, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.66. Second resistance stands at $14.60. The third major resistance level sits at $16.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.06.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 153.27 million has total of 14,092K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 658,390 K in contrast with the sum of 21,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,350 K and last quarter income was 7,170 K.