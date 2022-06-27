Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,120 K

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.486, soaring 4.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.548 and dropped to $0.486 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.38 and $9.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -823.20%. With a float of $141.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.84 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 1.48%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) saw its 5-day average volume 35.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 43.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 309.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5447 in the near term. At $0.5773, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4827, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4207.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 70.30 million based on 142,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -3,640 K. The company made 5,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 220 K in sales during its previous quarter.