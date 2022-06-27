Investors finally get a glimpse of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) volume hitting the figure of 60.25 million.

June 24, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $8.08, that was 0.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.38 and dropped to $7.84 before settling in for the closing price of $7.98. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $85.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.80%. With a float of $555.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.77 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 170,534. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $8.53, taking the stock ownership to the 426,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 27,181 for $9.93, making the entire transaction worth $269,959. This insider now owns 257,316 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.13 million. That was better than the volume of 22.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.26. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.31. Second resistance stands at $8.61. The third major resistance level sits at $8.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.53. The third support level lies at $7.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 871,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.96 billion. As of now, sales total 1,815 M while income totals -3,686 M. Its latest quarter income was 299,000 K while its last quarter net income were -392,000 K.