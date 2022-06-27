Investors must take note of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) performance last week, which was -4.43%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $2.08, down -6.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.085 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has traded in a range of $1.01-$2.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 50.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $175.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.87 million.

In an organization with 527 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.57, operating margin of -72.41, and the pretax margin is -88.81.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,128,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 2,137,616 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -88.52 while generating a return on equity of -62.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.0 million. That was better than the volume of 2.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 59.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9528, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5706. However, in the short run, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0500. Second resistance stands at $2.1600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8650, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7900. The third support level lies at $1.6800 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 406.39 million has total of 195,920K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,940 K in contrast with the sum of -71,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,100 K and last quarter income was -25,010 K.