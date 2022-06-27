Investors must take note of Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) performance last week, which was 3.01%.

On June 24, 2022, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) opened at $0.24, higher 5.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Price fluctuations for ZOM have ranged from $0.17 to $0.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $954.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of -517.14, and the pretax margin is -501.22.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zomedica Corp. is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,500,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s CEO sold 543,750 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $447,343. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -444.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

The latest stats from [Zomedica Corp., ZOM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 21.41 million was superior to 19.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Zomedica Corp.’s (ZOM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2459, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3623. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2606. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2677. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2763. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2449, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2363. The third support level lies at $0.2292 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Key Stats

There are currently 979,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 236.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,130 K according to its annual income of -18,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,750 K and its income totaled -3,940 K.