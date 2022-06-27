Last month’s performance of 34.97% for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is certainly impressive

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $9.53, up 7.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.20 and dropped to $9.48 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has traded in a range of $6.44-$29.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.60%. With a float of $1.72 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3057 employees.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 101,102. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,377 shares at a rate of $8.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,960,928 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s sold 2,023 for $7.54, making the entire transaction worth $15,260. This insider now owns 389,423 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) saw its 5-day average volume 50.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 48.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.43 in the near term. At $10.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.24. The third support level lies at $8.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.35 billion has total of 2,030,118K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,542 M in contrast with the sum of -520,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 446,360 K and last quarter income was -101,380 K.