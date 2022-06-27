Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is -23.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) stock priced at $1.92, down -38.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. MMAT’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $11.54 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 63.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.70%. With a float of $203.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.23 million.

In an organization with 130 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.85, operating margin of -932.22, and the pretax margin is -2249.82.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 25,048. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.67, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,000 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $24,780. This insider now owns 341,000 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2228.95 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Materials Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 87.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 19.92 million. That was better than the volume of 5.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5149, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7650. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7200. Second resistance stands at $2.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6100. The third support level lies at $0.0600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 566.70 million, the company has a total of 296,693K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,080 K while annual income is -91,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,970 K while its latest quarter income was -18,430 K.