Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On June 24, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $1.44, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -536.60% at the time writing.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 165,255. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,761,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $760,875. This insider now owns 7,911,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

The latest stats from [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 75.32 million was inferior to 92.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 249.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2849, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5092. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3100.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 332,443K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 485.41 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -36,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -32,570 K.

