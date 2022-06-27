No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) performance over the last week is recorded -1.27%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.38, plunging -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.515 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. Within the past 52 weeks, UP’s price has moved between $1.82 and $15.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $223.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2130 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 648,825. In this transaction Director of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 850,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 200,000 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $619,800. This insider now owns 600,000 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.44 million, its volume of 6.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.48 in the near term. At $2.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.01.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 577.91 million based on 244,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,194 M and income totals -190,020 K. The company made 325,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -88,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.