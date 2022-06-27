No matter how cynical the overall market is WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) performance over the last week is recorded 10.83%

On June 24, 2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) opened at $33.13, higher 5.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.50 and dropped to $33.09 before settling in for the closing price of $32.76. Price fluctuations for WSC have ranged from $26.15 to $42.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 34.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.40% at the time writing. With a float of $215.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.49 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.98, operating margin of +21.49, and the pretax margin is +11.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 85,498. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $34.20, taking the stock ownership to the 419,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $33.33, making the entire transaction worth $333,290. This insider now owns 417,471 shares in total.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.30% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.57 million. That was better than the volume of 2.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s (WSC) raw stochastic average was set at 38.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.26. However, in the short run, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.97. Second resistance stands at $35.44. The third major resistance level sits at $36.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.15.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Key Stats

There are currently 222,522K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,895 M according to its annual income of 160,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 508,890 K and its income totaled 51,170 K.