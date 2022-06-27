Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $57.82, up 2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.93 and dropped to $56.80 before settling in for the closing price of $56.09. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $21.62-$74.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 20.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $935.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $936.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11678 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.29, operating margin of +17.99, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 215,222,461. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,878,258 shares at a rate of $55.49, taking the stock ownership to the 152,713,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,673,196 for $55.27, making the entire transaction worth $313,564,496. This insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.49% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.60, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) saw its 5-day average volume 40.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 31.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 55.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.37 in the near term. At $61.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.57 billion has total of 937,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,956 M in contrast with the sum of 2,322 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,349 M and last quarter income was 4,876 M.