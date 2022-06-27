Quotient Limited (QTNT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -17.28% last month.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $0.31, down -35.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3199 and dropped to $0.2557 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, QTNT has traded in a range of $0.27-$4.25.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.50%. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) saw its 5-day average volume 7.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 271.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4773, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6057. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3014 in the near term. At $0.3427, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3656. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2143. The third support level lies at $0.1730 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.00 million has total of 102,599K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,380 K in contrast with the sum of -108,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,170 K and last quarter income was -44,820 K.