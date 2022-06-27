Recent developments with Nokia Oyj (NOK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.69, soaring 3.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.83 and dropped to $4.68 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. Within the past 52 weeks, NOK’s price has moved between $4.51 and $6.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 163.90%. With a float of $5.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87927 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Nokia Oyj (NOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

The latest stats from [Nokia Oyj, NOK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 36.9 million was superior to 31.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 20.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $5.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. The third support level lies at $4.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.78 billion based on 5,634,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,267 M and income totals 1,920 M. The company made 6,002 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 237,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.