SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is 2.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $2.53, up 8.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $2.53 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Over the past 52 weeks, SSNT has traded in a range of $2.28-$14.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -168.60%. With a float of $3.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 165 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.17, operating margin of -0.55, and the pretax margin is +0.10.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 160,223. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 415,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 372,000 for $8.15, making the entire transaction worth $3,033,623. This insider now owns 388,000 shares in total.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.32 while generating a return on equity of -1.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -168.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s (SSNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

The latest stats from [SilverSun Technologies Inc., SSNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 0.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s (SSNT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.90. The third support level lies at $1.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.99 million has total of 5,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,700 K in contrast with the sum of -130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,020 K and last quarter income was -40 K.