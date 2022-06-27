SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.07%

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.88, soaring 6.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.18 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. Within the past 52 weeks, SOFI’s price has moved between $4.82 and $24.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -149.50%. With a float of $721.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 298,973. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 53,540 shares at a rate of $5.58, taking the stock ownership to the 3,567,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 50,000 for $5.48, making the entire transaction worth $274,000. This insider now owns 1,831,223 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 47.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 57.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.69. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.28. Second resistance stands at $6.42. The third major resistance level sits at $6.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. The third support level lies at $5.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.29 billion based on 915,824K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,088 M and income totals -483,940 K. The company made 353,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -110,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.