Titan International Inc. (TWI) is expecting 5.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $14.77, up 9.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.045 and dropped to $14.74 before settling in for the closing price of $14.51. Over the past 52 weeks, TWI has traded in a range of $6.69-$19.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.70%. With a float of $58.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.86 million.

The firm has a total of 7500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.34, operating margin of +4.78, and the pretax margin is +2.87.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Titan International Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 718,128. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $17.95, taking the stock ownership to the 252,413 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,090 for $15.75, making the entire transaction worth $17,168. This insider now owns 30,254 shares in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.79 while generating a return on equity of 24.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 23.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Titan International Inc., TWI], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Titan International Inc.’s (TWI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.86. The third major resistance level sits at $17.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.77.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 909.23 million has total of 62,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,780 M in contrast with the sum of 49,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 556,000 K and last quarter income was 23,920 K.