Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) last year’s performance of -69.21% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 24, 2022, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) opened at $2.45, higher 22.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.205 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.43. Price fluctuations for USX have ranged from $2.13 to $9.85 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $24.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8689 employees.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is 6.60%, while institutional ownership is 56.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 22,199. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $2.96, taking the stock ownership to the 41,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. sold 10,097 for $3.12, making the entire transaction worth $31,489. This insider now owns 71,820 shares in total.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)

Looking closely at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s (USX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. However, in the short run, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.76.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Key Stats

There are currently 51,136K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,949 M according to its annual income of 10,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 517,190 K and its income totaled -8,900 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Femasys Inc. (FEMY) market cap hits 18.20 million

Steve Mayer -
Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.56, soaring 22.08% from the previous trading day....
Read more

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.02% last month.

Shaun Noe -
June 24, 2022, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) trading session started at the price of $12.17, that was 3.49% jump from the session...
Read more

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,085 M

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 24, 2022, with ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) stock priced at $2.03, down -2.99% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam