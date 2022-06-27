Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) 20 Days SMA touches 0.27%: The odds favor the bear

On June 24, 2022, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) opened at $9.55, higher 8.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.27 and dropped to $9.53 before settling in for the closing price of $9.42. Price fluctuations for VRT have ranged from $8.91 to $28.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.20% at the time writing. With a float of $326.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24000 employees.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vertiv Holdings Co is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 175,110. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $13.47, taking the stock ownership to the 220,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions bought 15,000 for $12.39, making the entire transaction worth $185,850. This insider now owns 167,912 shares in total.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Looking closely at Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.76. However, in the short run, Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.49. Second resistance stands at $10.75. The third major resistance level sits at $11.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.01.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Key Stats

There are currently 376,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,998 M according to its annual income of 119,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,156 M and its income totaled 8,500 K.