Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On June 24, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $2.25, lower -7.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $1.93 to $12.49 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 29.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.19. Second resistance stands at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.77.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 233,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 467.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,540 K and its income totaled -372,950 K.