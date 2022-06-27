Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
On June 24, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $2.25, lower -7.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $1.93 to $12.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 29.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.19. Second resistance stands at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.77.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 233,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 467.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,540 K and its income totaled -372,950 K.

