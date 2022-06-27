WESCO International Inc. (WCC) with a beta value of 2.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) on June 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $105.41, soaring 9.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $113.58 and dropped to $104.47 before settling in for the closing price of $103.65. Within the past 52 weeks, WCC’s price has moved between $93.80 and $144.43.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 419.20%. With a float of $37.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.60 million.

The firm has a total of 18000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.73, operating margin of +5.22, and the pretax margin is +3.19.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Industrial Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WESCO International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 881,324. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,344 shares at a rate of $120.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,052 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s EVP & GM, E&ES sold 6,867 for $131.26, making the entire transaction worth $901,376. This insider now owns 17,987 shares in total.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.22) by $1.41. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 419.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Trading Performance Indicators

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.15, a number that is poised to hit 3.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WESCO International Inc. (WCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WESCO International Inc., WCC], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.48.

During the past 100 days, WESCO International Inc.’s (WCC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $116.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $119.65. The third major resistance level sits at $125.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $98.40.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.26 billion based on 50,716K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,218 M and income totals 465,380 K. The company made 4,932 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 181,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.