WNC (Wabash National Corporation) climbed 8.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) kicked off on June 24, 2022, at the price of $13.04, up 8.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $12.98 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has traded in a range of $12.23-$21.63.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.20%. With a float of $48.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.00 million.

The firm has a total of 6200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.58, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +0.07.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 30,680. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,836 shares at a rate of $16.71, taking the stock ownership to the 499,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 1,836 for $19.55, making the entire transaction worth $35,894. This insider now owns 364,607 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +0.06 while generating a return on equity of 0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -58.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wabash National Corporation, WNC], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.61. The third major resistance level sits at $15.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.33.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 628.62 million has total of 49,033K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,803 M in contrast with the sum of 1,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 546,760 K and last quarter income was 12,070 K.