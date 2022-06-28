Search
A major move is in the offing as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) market cap hits 33.86 million

Markets

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock priced at $0.19, up 15.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.212 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. ACRX’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $1.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -30.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.20%. With a float of $145.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 0.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2247, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5201. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2167 in the near term. At $0.2253, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1947, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1813. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1727.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.86 million, the company has a total of 147,114K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -35,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 440 K while its latest quarter income was -8,670 K.

