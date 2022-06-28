Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) volume exceeds 140.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) kicked off on June 27, 2022, at the price of $1.06, up 87.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.215 and dropped to $0.8925 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, AFIB has traded in a range of $0.48-$17.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.10%. With a float of $26.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.73, operating margin of -671.19, and the pretax margin is -681.71.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Acutus Medical Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 34,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 507,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $151,220. This insider now owns 52,911 shares in total.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.92) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -681.71 while generating a return on equity of -101.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acutus Medical Inc.’s (AFIB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)

Looking closely at Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB), its last 5-days average volume was 28.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Acutus Medical Inc.’s (AFIB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8015, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4478. However, in the short run, Acutus Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1858. Second resistance stands at $1.3617. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5083. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5408.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.29 million has total of 28,336K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,260 K in contrast with the sum of -117,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,680 K and last quarter income was -40,020 K.