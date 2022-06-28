AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) posted a 11.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on June 27, 2022, at the price of $11.66, down -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.73 and dropped to $11.485 before settling in for the closing price of $11.60. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $9.99-$17.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 286.60%. With a float of $521.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $524.30 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 11.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.84. The third major resistance level sits at $11.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.22.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.83 billion has total of 523,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,361 M in contrast with the sum of 749,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 475,000 K and last quarter income was -651,000 K.