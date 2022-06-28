Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) volume exceeds 2.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

June 27, 2022, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) trading session started at the price of $0.66, that was 11.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.5431 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for CYTO has been $0.51 – $3.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $13.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.04 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 148.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7652, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3219. However, in the short run, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6390. Second resistance stands at $0.7080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7559. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5221, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4742. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4052.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

There are 14,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.48 million. As of now, sales total 70 K while income totals -19,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,691 K.