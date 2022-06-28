Can Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) hike of 2.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On June 27, 2022, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) opened at $19.15, higher 4.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.74 and dropped to $18.865 before settling in for the closing price of $18.83. Price fluctuations for CVE have ranged from $7.20 to $24.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 33.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.99 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5938 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.38, operating margin of +10.55, and the pretax margin is +2.71.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.27 while generating a return on equity of 2.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) saw its 5-day average volume 12.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 50.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.93 in the near term. At $20.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.52. The third support level lies at $18.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,966,139K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,988 M according to its annual income of 468,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,790 M and its income totaled 1,283 M.