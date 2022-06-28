Can Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) hike of 42.05% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) stock priced at $5.20, up 11.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.84 and dropped to $5.005 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. DNMR’s price has ranged from $3.09 to $27.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.70%. With a float of $87.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 282 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.68, operating margin of -169.18, and the pretax margin is -124.84.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Danimer Scientific Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 37,897. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.79, taking the stock ownership to the 484,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 10,000 for $4.20, making the entire transaction worth $42,000. This insider now owns 494,136 shares in total.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -102.31 while generating a return on equity of -14.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Danimer Scientific Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) saw its 5-day average volume 3.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) raw stochastic average was set at 73.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.10 in the near term. At $6.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.72. The third support level lies at $4.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 580.65 million, the company has a total of 100,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,750 K while annual income is -60,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,740 K while its latest quarter income was -26,390 K.