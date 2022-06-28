Can Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) hike of 4.48% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) stock priced at $35.76, up 0.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.05 and dropped to $35.71 before settling in for the closing price of $35.76. KDP’s price has ranged from $32.44 to $39.35 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.30%. With a float of $841.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.40, operating margin of +22.61, and the pretax margin is +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 53.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 452,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $36.18, taking the stock ownership to the 12,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $36.47, making the entire transaction worth $364,680. This insider now owns 30,501 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.06% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

The latest stats from [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.05 million was superior to 9.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.22. The third major resistance level sits at $36.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.54. The third support level lies at $35.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.13 billion, the company has a total of 1,418,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,683 M while annual income is 2,146 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,078 M while its latest quarter income was 585,000 K.