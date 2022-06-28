Search
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,580 K

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on June 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.85, plunging -7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $1.05 and $14.17.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -38.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) saw its 5-day average volume 9.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8233 in the near term. At $1.9567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3833.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 482.77 million based on 261,256K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.

