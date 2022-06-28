Search
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.02%

Company News

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) stock priced at $0.4202, up 17.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.45 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. EBON’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $3.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Ebang International Holdings Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 19.92%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 1.90.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

The latest stats from [Ebang International Holdings Inc., EBON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.36 million was superior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s (EBON) raw stochastic average was set at 4.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7761, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3179. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4560. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4780. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5060. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3780. The third support level lies at $0.3560 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.42 million, the company has a total of 140,751K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,450 K while annual income is 4,430 K.

