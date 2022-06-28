Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -8.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 27, 2022, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) stock priced at $24.33, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.525 and dropped to $24.0939 before settling in for the closing price of $23.99. EPD’s price has ranged from $20.42 to $28.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 12.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.90%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.24, operating margin of +15.71, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 27.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 450,304. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,050 shares at a rate of $23.64, taking the stock ownership to the 19,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $25.74, making the entire transaction worth $257,384. This insider now owns 107,441 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) saw its 5-day average volume 7.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.41 in the near term. At $24.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.82. The third support level lies at $23.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.78 billion, the company has a total of 2,180,453K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,807 M while annual income is 4,638 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,008 M while its latest quarter income was 1,297 M.