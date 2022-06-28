Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) posted a -2.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 27, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) opened at $19.00, higher 8.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.06 and dropped to $18.86 before settling in for the closing price of $18.37. Price fluctuations for GNK have ranged from $13.21 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 32.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.40% at the time writing. With a float of $37.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 990 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,131,615. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 399,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CEO, President, and Secretary sold 12,194 for $25.30, making the entire transaction worth $308,548. This insider now owns 399,099 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.97) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 37.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.36 in the near term. At $20.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 847.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 547,130 K according to its annual income of 182,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 136,230 K and its income totaled 41,690 K.