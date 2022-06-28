Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

General Motors Company (GM) with a beta value of 1.25 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

June 27, 2022, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) trading session started at the price of $34.99, that was -0.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.32 and dropped to $34.34 before settling in for the closing price of $34.82. A 52-week range for GM has been $30.65 – $67.21.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 54.70%. With a float of $1.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

The firm has a total of 157000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +10.01.

General Motors Company (GM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward General Motors Company stocks. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 1,001,181. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 25,645 shares at a rate of $39.04, taking the stock ownership to the 64,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 35,000 for $38.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,357,650. This insider now owns 110,000 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.67) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +7.89 while generating a return on equity of 19.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.90% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what General Motors Company (GM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Motors Company, GM], we can find that recorded value of 14.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.74. The third major resistance level sits at $36.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.23.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

There are 1,458,241K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.84 billion. As of now, sales total 127,004 M while income totals 10,019 M. Its latest quarter income was 35,979 M while its last quarter net income were 2,939 M.

