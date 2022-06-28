Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) volume exceeds 1.15 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) kicked off on June 27, 2022, at the price of $0.234, up 6.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.234 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, GRNQ has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.37.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -216.10%. With a float of $45.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.98, operating margin of +76.12, and the pretax margin is -486.76.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 42.12%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 385,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 385,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,650,838 shares.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -486.46 while generating a return on equity of -106.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5688. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2433 in the near term. At $0.2607, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1727. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1553.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.59 million has total of 78,672K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,950 K in contrast with the sum of -14,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 580 K and last quarter income was -1,030 K.