Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) last year’s performance of -32.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 27, 2022, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) opened at $4.29, higher 6.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.595 and dropped to $4.2799 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Price fluctuations for HBM have ranged from $3.98 to $8.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 5.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.90% at the time writing. With a float of $261.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2505 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.66 in the near term. At $4.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.03.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

There are currently 261,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,502 M according to its annual income of -244,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 378,620 K and its income totaled 63,820 K.

