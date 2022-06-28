Investors finally get a glimpse of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) volume hitting the figure of 1.38 million.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) kicked off on June 27, 2022, at the price of $1.23, up 11.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Over the past 52 weeks, CEAD has traded in a range of $0.95-$13.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

The latest stats from [CEA Industries Inc., CEAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.35 million was superior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7232. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0933. The third support level lies at $0.9967 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.36 million has total of 7,784K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,639 K in contrast with the sum of -1,338 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,744 K and last quarter income was -1,423 K.