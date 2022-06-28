Investors finally get a glimpse of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

On June 27, 2022, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) opened at $1.21, higher 9.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.395 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for LPTX have ranged from $0.92 to $4.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.40% at the time writing. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 10.38%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2705.80 while generating a return on equity of -52.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 24.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2173, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1494. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4267 in the near term. At $1.5333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1817, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0433. The third support level lies at $0.9367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

There are currently 88,318K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 118.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,500 K according to its annual income of -40,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 380 K and its income totaled -10,790 K.